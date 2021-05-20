Southlands residential neighborhood up next for Baseline

BROOMFIELD — Southlands, the latest neighborhood in McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.’s 1,100-acre, multi-phase, multi-use Baseline development in Broomfield, appears to be smoothly making its way through the city’s approval process.
A concept review for the project, which includes a variety of housing types, was held this week, and city leaders were mostly complimentary.
“Our purpose with the Southlands is to continue our high-density, walkable, bikeable community design that’s been a characteristic of all the neighborhoods we’re building in Baseline,” Baseline general manager Kyle Harris told members of the Broomfield City Council.
Southland, at the northeast corner of Sheridan Parkway and West 160th Avenue, will include 238 housing units on 23 acres.
A portion of the development along Sheridan Parkway and west of the future extension of Peak Street will have 100 for-rent duplexes and an amenities center. This is a new product type for McWhinney.
At the southwest corner of the site, adjacent to Sheridan Parkway and West 160th Avenue, there will be a 2-acre site allocated for affordable housing. A developer has yet to be named.
Half of the site, between the future extensions of Peak Street and Promenade Street, will include 75 for-sale single-family homes and 63 for-sale townhomes.
Councilwoman Guyleen Castriotta thanked the developer for “bringing another beautiful subdivision to Baseline. I know that the products are being scooped up as quickly as they’re available. Obviously that demonstrates the need for the variety [of housing types] you’re providing.”
