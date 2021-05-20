Prominent multifamily team leaves Newmark for CBRE

A leading multifamily-investment sales team has jumped from Newmark to CBRE.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment and Chris Cowan have joined CBRE Capital Markets as vice chairmen, along with Justin Hunt, Andy Hellman, Spencer Bradley, Kevin McKenna, Saul Levy and Jessica Graham.

“This team is the perennial leader of multifamily capital markets in Colorado with additional expertise in equity placement, portfolios, and land sales,” Pete Schippits, president of CBRE’s Mountain-Northwest Division, said in a prepared statement. “They are prolific in volume and have been integrally involved in the vast majority of the region’s highest-profile multifamily transactions over the past decade. This team will bring a visionary and entrepreneurial spirit that is a dynamic fit with our organization.”

The nine-member team will work in CBRE’s Denver and Colorado Springs offices

“We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished team to our industry-leading multifamily platform,” Brian McAuliffe, president of Multifamily Capital Markets for CBRE, said in a prepared statement. “Their local expertise, combined with CBRE’s national and global leadership in the multifamily sector, creates an unparalleled advantage that will prove significant in our clients’ ability to achieve their multifamily investment objectives for the region.”

Terrance Hunt and Ozment co-led Newmark’s institutional multifamily investment sales team and have negotiated numerous prominent multifamily sales, including the $350 million sale of The Breakers Resort, the largest multifamily sale in Colorado history. Hunt has completed the sale of multifamily assets totaling more than $13 billion.

Ozment has advised clients in the sale of multifamily assets totaling more than $9 billion during his 19-year career.

“CBRE is known as the global leader in commercial real estate, having remarkable capital markets reach and capabilities. Aligning with this platform is the best fit for our team as we continually strive to evolve and enhance our best-in-class services to our clients,” Terrance Hunt said in a prepared statement.

Cowan specializes in urban infill and suburban land sales, as well as sourcing equity for the development of multifamily and mixed-use properties.

Justin Hunt and Hellman specialize in mid-market private clients along the Front Range and mountain region and join CBRE as senior vice presidents. Bradley joins as vice president.

McKenna joins CBRE as an executive vice president, and Levy joins as a senior vice president; the two are focused on Southern Colorado.

Graham serves as the team’s investment sales manager and oversees day-to-day operations, business development, client satisfaction, talent recruiting and retention, marketing, research and transaction management.