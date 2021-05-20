New weekly unemployment claims in state drop to 4,132

DENVER — An additional 4,132 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending May 8, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a drop of 263 from the week prior.
A total of 712 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, an increase of 96.
A total of 188,427 continued claims were filed for some type of state or federally funded unemployment program in the week of May 8, marking a decrease of 4,403 applicants.
The agency said it will release revisions of all weekly unemployment claims figures back to January 2021 that include adjustments for fraudulent claims, an issue that has plagued state unemployment systems across the country.
CDLE will also begin an incentive program to give Coloradans on unemployment a bonus payment of $1,600 if they return to full-time work in May, or $1,200 if they return to work in June. The incentive, which was put into place via executive order from Gov. Jared Polis, applies once the person has been employed for eight weeks.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 444,000 Americans filed for unemployment aid, amounting to a drop of 34,000 from the week prior’s adjusted figure and a new low figure since the beginning of the pandemic last March.
