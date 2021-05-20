New industrial flex building breaks ground in southwest Longmont

LONGMONT — Longmont-based Macy Development Co. has broken ground on a 97,500-square-foot flex industrial building in southwest Longmont, the company announced in a news release.

The building, located on vacant land at 1660 S. Fordham St., will be a high-bay facility with 24-foot clear heights, 16 dock high loading areas and four drive-in doors. It is expected to be ready for tenants by early 2022.

The building will be located in the Longmont Business Center, just west of the existing 556,410-square-foot industrial space in the center. The center is located west of the intersection of Hover Road and Colorado Highway 119.

According to Boulder County property records, Macy Development Co. bought the land for the property for $2.27 million in 2005.

“There is pent up demand for this type of industrial flex product primarily due to the effects of COVID-19 and the “last mile” delivery that has become commonplace,” the company said in a prepared statement.