Hickenlooper introduces four small business-related bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado), a member of the Senate Small Business Committee, introduced a package of bills today to increase access to U.S. Small Business Administration resources for traditionally underserved individuals, communities and small businesses.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

In a statement from the senator’s office, Hickenlooper said the bills are meant to increase the participation of women and minorities as investment managers, give Native American small businesses a voice at the highest levels of the SBA, allow employee-owned cooperatives to qualify for SBA loans, and provide more resources for small businesses to switch to renewable energy.

“Running a small business is tough. It’s tougher when federal resources overwhelmingly go to a select group of people, businesses and places,” Hickenlooper said in a written statement. “We must break down barriers that diverse businesses and businesspeople face, and that’s exactly what these bills do.”

Hickenlooper’s four bills are: