Broomfield leaders not convinced proposed site is right for affordable housing project

BROOMFIELD — Broomfield City Council members agree that the city needs more affordable housing options, but they’re not convinced that a plan to build a 100% affordable apartment community near the corner of Simms Street and 108th Avenue is the right fit.

Sponsored Content BizWest presents Mercury 100

Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open! Read More

More than a dozen community members spoke out during a public hearing Tuesday against the proposal from Village Capital Corp., which calls for 240 new units on a little more than 13 vacant acres. Those apartments would be rented to residents earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

Concerns centered around increased density, traffic, lack of public transit, the threat of an increase in crime and difficulty accessing services such as police and fire.

“The answer [to the housing-affordability issue] is not to simply plop an apartment building on an empty piece of land” without concern for the surrounding community, said Jill Straus, who claimed to have a petition with 500 signatures from neighbors opposed to the project.

Many neighbors would rather see the site used for retail and commercial development.

The developer has considered an alternative, mixed-use option that would include 216 residential units and about 9,500 square feet of commercial space.

“We want to come in and partner with the city to make this development work in the location we want to bring it to,” Village Capital vice president of development Troy Meyers said.

Those seeking an all-retail development are likely to be disappointed, as the area simply isn’t dense enough to make it attractive to companies, Broomfield staffers said.

“It seems very unlikely that … this could be a 100% retail location” because there simply are not enough rooftops in the surrounding area, Broomfield city and county economic vitality director Jeff Romine said.

The consensus among city leaders was that the developer ought to continue working with city staff to see if there are any other parcels that would be more appropriate for this type of project.

City Councilwoman Guyleen Castriotta applauded Village Capital Corp. for its willingness to build an all-affordable project in the city.

But, she added: “We need this, but we need to think about all of the ramifications of putting this where it might not work.”