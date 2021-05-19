Tom Cruise sells Telluride home for $39.5M

TELLURIDE — Tom Cruise has sold his Telluride home for the full asking price of $39.5 million.

The Denver Post reports that the sale of the actor’s 320-acre property ranks as the highest-priced residential sale ever in Telluride.