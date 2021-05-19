Snarf’s sandwich chain adding shops in DTC, Cherry Creek, Broomfield

This story first ran on BusinessDen.com, a BizWest news partner.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Snarf’s is stacking up its sub shops.

The Boulder-based sandwich chain is getting ready to open three more locations this summer in Cherry Creek, the Denver Tech Center and Broomfield, owner Jimmy Seidel told BusinessDen.

Snarf’s founder Jimmy Seidel said he waited for “COVID to settle down before we started getting aggressive.”

Snarf’s, which first opened in Boulder in 2006, already has 24 locations throughout Colorado, Missouri and Texas, and three Snarfburger locations, one in Boulder and two in Denver.

Snarf’s founder Jimmy Seidel said he waited for “COVID to settle down before we started getting aggressive.”

“We’ve always been looking for space and wanting to continue to open stores, but we just wanted COVID to settle down before we started getting aggressive,” Seidel said.

The pandemic set Snarf’s back about three months, Seidel said.

But the shop “went back to its roots” of takeout and to-go — it started in a small shack on Boulder’s Pearl Street — and by summer, sales were largely back to normal, he added. So, he decided to ramp things up a bit.

Seidel signed a lease a few weeks ago for the 2,200-square-foot Cherry Creek space at 129 Adams St., where Buttercream Bakeshop operated for 12 years before its lease came to an end in December.

The sub shop will be in the same shopping center, owned by Denver-based Sidford Capital, as the former location of Zaidy’s Deli. The Jewish deli, which closed in October, plans to reopen further east under new ownership.

“We’ve always wanted to be in Cherry Creek, but we never could find the kind of property we wanted,” Seidel said. “We actually had talked to Zaidy’s for years about taking their space, but that never got fleshed out. When Zaidy’s decided not to renew, though, that whole strip got into play, and we were finally able to secure a space.”

Brokers Sam Zaitz, Jeff Feldman and Lorenzo Harris with JLL helped Seidel secure the spot. He hopes to open in August.

“Cherry Creek could use a good, quality fast-casual concept, and I hope they take to us,” Seidel said.

The Broomfield location will be at 300 Nickel St., Suite 14, where Big Dog Deli will close on June 1. And the Denver Tech Center store will be at 8775 E. Orchard Road, Suite 801, where a Quiznos used to be. Seidel said he plans to open both of them by the end of July.

Seidel added that he now wants to set his sights on more Snarfburger locations.