Greeley Tribune to publish Greeley Stampede event program

GREELEY — The Greeley Tribune will publish the Greeley Stampede Official Event Program.

More than 40,000 copies of the section will be distributed, including insertion in the June 13 Greeley Tribune, the June 16 GT Weekly, at the Greeley Stampede box office and entrance gates. The guide also will be available as an e-edition on the Loveland, Longmont, Estes Park, Akron, Brush, Fort Morgan, Julesburg, Sterling, Burlington and Lamar newspaper websites.

The Greeley Stampede, which typically attracts more than 250,000 people, will be held June 24 to July 4. Deadline for advertising in the section is June 3. Contact Lindsay Haines at 970-392-5637 or lhaines@greeleytribune.com for more information.