Boulder deputy installed as interim city attorney

BOULDER — Boulder’s deputy city attorney Sandra Llanes has selected Tuesday evening by the Boulder City Council to serve as the interim city attorney when Tom Carr steps down next month.

“Llanes joined the Boulder City Attorney’s Office in 2002. She has served in various roles during her time with the city, including as a prosecutor and as an adviser to several city departments and boards,” according to a Boulder news release. “In her current role as deputy city attorney, she serves on the office management team, supervises the prosecution division, and continues to advise several departments and boards. She has also been the office lead on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Llanes graduated from the University of Colorado Law School in 1998.”

Carr has spent the past 11 years as Boulder’s city attorney and City Council is in the process of searching for his permanent replacement.

Highlights of his tenure include the city’s assault weapons ban, cooperative housing ordinance and the exploration of a city-owned electric utility.