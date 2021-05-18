TeamSnap adds COO, advertising GM

BOULDER — TeamSnap Inc., a Boulder-based sports-management software company, has hired Brian Caulfield as the company’s new chief operating officer and Nicole McCormack as general manager of advertising and commerce.

“This year, our commitment to supporting sports teams, clubs and leagues as they return to in-person activities is bolstered by the addition of executive team leaders with impressive, successful track records and backgrounds in business growth and relationship-building,” TeamSnap CEO Peter Frintzilas said in a prepared statement. “I am incredibly excited to partner with Brian and Nicole as we work to realize our vision of building the number one software platform in youth and amateur sports.”

Caulfield was most recently executive vice president at collaboration software firm SS&C Intralinks Inc.

McCormack was previously the head of advertising partnerships at defunct streaming platform Quibi Holdings LLC.