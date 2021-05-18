New owner takes throttle of A-Train Marketing

Timothy Zercher, left, has taken the reins of A-Train Marketing. Sellers were Ryan Kieffer and Gretchen Gaede. Courtesy A-Train Marketing

FORT COLLINS and DENVER — Timothy Zercher has purchased A-Train Marketing Communications Inc. from its founders, Gretchen Gaede and Ryan Keiffer.

A-Train, with operations in Fort Collins and Denver, will join with Zercher’s company, Pueblo-based Z3 Digital LLC, in a partnership arrangement that leaves the two companies separate but collaborating.

“This helps us find new ways to tie traditional brand development into digital marketing strategies, and even better serve our clients,” Zercher said in a written statement. “This partnership gives us the tools and abilities to complement what’s already being done. A-Train is stronger with Z3. And Z3 is stronger with A-Train.”

Gaede and Keiffer, who started A-Train in 1998, will continue with the company as consultants.

“What we really love to do is facilitate our deep-dive discovery sessions, create brand-focused and strategy-driven marketing plans, and work with clients to drive results,” Keiffer said.

In discussing what they hope to see as the transition continues, Gaede said, “What motivated us was giving A-Train and the team more opportunities to grow. All current team members are included in the vision for A-Train moving forward, and Timothy has some exciting strategies and visions for where to take the agency from here.”