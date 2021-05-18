Mulay’s Sausage names chief sales officer

LONGMONT — Longmont-based Mulay’s Sausage has named Dawn Raggio as its chief sales officer.

Dawn Raggio

Raggio has more than 13 years of sales experience in the natural-foods marketplace. She most recently served as the U.S. sales manager at Le Grand, where she was responsible for introducing the Canadian plant-based food products to the U.S. market. She also previously served as a sales manager for Oasis Sales & Marketing and United Natural Foods Inc.

Mulay’s experienced sales growth of more than 40% in 2020. The company launched two new products last year — German Franks and British Bangers — and plans to introduce several new products in 2021.

“With her extensive sales experience and strong retail relationships, we are thrilled to add Dawn to our team,” Mulay’s founder, president and CEO Loree Mulay Weisman said in a press release.