Loveland Pulse users eligible for federal broadband subsidies

LOVELAND — Users of Loveland Pulse, the city’s broadband provider, could be eligible for subsidies on their monthly bills of up to $50 provided by the Federal Communications Commission’s new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

The $3.2-billion program was developed to help communities access broadband during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although we are only in our second year of a four-year process to bring this critical utility to every address in Loveland, we are happy to be able to participate in this important program, allowing serviceable residents access to federal relief funding,” Loveland municipal fiber manager Brieana Reed-Harmel said in a prepared statement. “Pulse understands the significance of our responsibility to support the connectivity needs of our community. Ensuring equitable access to high-quality internet for all is one of the reasons we exist.”To review eligibility and enroll, visit www.LovelandPulse.com/EBB.