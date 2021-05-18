KeyBank seeks repayment of $2M note from Lafayette resident

BOULDER — Keybank NA has filed suit against Lafayette resident L. Robert Bauers to recover more than $2 million in an unpaid note.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

In the case, filed in Boulder County District Court May 14, the bank alleges that Bauers borrowed $4.2 million in May 2014, repaid some and sought extensions five times on the remainder, which totals more than $2 million plus interest, default interest, late charges and other charges.

Bauers pledged a Vail residential property as collateral on the note. The Vail property is valued in excess of $1 million, according to Eagle County property records. He also pledged the L. Robert Bauers Revocable Trust and The Bauers Family Limited Partnership as guarantors on the loan, according to the suit.

Bauers did not respond to a phone message and an email message.

Bauers is the co-founder and chairman of the board of Tatonka Capital Corp., the Lone Tree-based financial services company founded in 1993 that provides lease/purchase financing for government agencies to buy personal or real property, construct buildings and other transactions. He, along with his co-founder of Tatonka, were among the finalists for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneurs of the Year award in 1999.