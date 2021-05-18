Indian Peaks Marketplace to go before Lafayette City Council

LAFAYETTE — Indian Peaks Marketplace, a 53,000-square-foot commercial development on two lots near Baseline Road and Colorado Highway 42, will head to the Lafayette City Council Tuesday evening for rezoning and final planned unit development approval.

If approved, the 2.86-acre north lot of the project would add 15,746 square feet of retail and restaurant space to the southwest corner of Baseline Road and Highway 42. The 3.55-acre south lot would add 37,995 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space to the northwest corner of Colorado Highway 42 and Paschal Drive. The two lots would be separated by a 14.36-acre parcel owned by a neighboring homeowners association.

For the project to move forward, the south lot would have to be rezoned to Community Business from Developing Resource.

Indian Peaks Marketplace is being developed by Boulder-based WW Reynolds.

This is the second time the project has been before the City Council. In August 2020, the Lafayette Planning Commission denied the preliminary development plan for Indian Peaks Marketplace on grounds that it didn’t meet the city’s criteria for mixed-use building complexes nor its Comprehensive Plan Policy. The developer appealed the decision to the City Council, and in October 2020 the council overturned the Planning Commission’s decision.

If approved, the development schedule for Indian Peaks Marketplace calls for completion by summer 2022.