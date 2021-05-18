Fort Collins church purchases historic Harmony School building

FORT COLLINS — A non-denominational church has purchased the historic Harmony School building, real estate brokerage CBRE said in a news release.

The Town Church, located at 201 Whedbee St., will acquire the property from In-Harmony LLC. CBRE brokers Annah Moore and Steve Stoecker represented the seller.

According to Larimer County property records, the price of the sale was $4 million. In-Harmony LLC had acquired the building for $1 million in 2009.

The 16,459-square-foot Harmony School building, at 2112 E. Harmony Road, sits on 1.55 acres at the northwest corner of Harmony and Timberline roads. It was built in 1931 and served as a grammar school until 1978, when it became the preschool Harmony School Christian Early Childhood Center. The preschool has occupied the building since then.

According to the news release, the preschool will share the building with The Town Church.

“Under the new ownership of The Town Church, Harmony School plans to continue to serve our community in two ways: gathered worship of Jesus Christ and the continued home for Harmony School Christian Early Childhood Center. We look forward to working together to make the most of this special property,” said Harmony School Director Cathy Hutchison and The Town Church pastor Eric Reeves in a prepared statement.