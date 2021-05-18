Boulder Forum on Economy, Climate and Community starts this month

BOULDER — Boulder; the Boulder County Office of Sustainability, Climate and Resilience; the University of Colorado Boulder Conference on World Affairs; and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network and Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance are partnering to launch the Boulder Forum on Economy, Climate and Community, a new lecture series set to start this month.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

The first event in the series is set for May 27 and will feature sustainable development expert Jeffrey Sachs.

“The science is clear: A climate crisis is upon us, almost every human system is contributing to the problems, and we must take meaningful action,” Boulder mayor Sam Weaver said in a prepared statement. “Our financial and economic systems are a powerful tool for guiding and funding needed changes, and I look forward to hosting these timely and vital conversations here in Boulder.”To register and access a complete schedule of events, visit bouldercolorado.gov/climate/economy-forum.