Home » Industry News » Economy & Economic Development



Boulder Forum on Economy, Climate and Community starts this month

By  — 

BOULDER — Boulder; the Boulder County Office of Sustainability, Climate and Resilience; the University of Colorado Boulder Conference on World Affairs; and the Urban Sustainability Directors Network and Carbon Neutral Cities Alliance are partnering to launch the Boulder Forum on Economy, Climate and Community, a new lecture series set to start this month.

The first event in the series is set for May 27 and will feature sustainable development expert Jeffrey Sachs.

“The science is clear: A climate crisis is upon us, almost every human system is contributing to the problems, and we must take meaningful action,” Boulder mayor Sam Weaver said in a prepared statement. “Our financial and economic systems are a powerful tool for guiding and funding needed changes, and I look forward to hosting these timely and vital conversations here in Boulder.”To register and access a complete schedule of events, visit bouldercolorado.gov/climate/economy-forum.


 