Boulder-based Moxxie Ventures launches $75M round

BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

The firm, which is registered in Boulder and has offices there and in San Francisco, disclosed the round to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and has yet to report receiving any investments.

The current round is $50 million more than what the firm’s initial $25 million round raised upon its debut in 2019, according to previous disclosures.

Moxxie is a seed-stage investor with a wide lens, with portfolio companies spanning consumer products, enterprise and financial-tech software, health care technology and climate change solutions. It is led by Katie Jacobs Stanton, a former executive at Twitter Inc. (Nasdaq: TWTR), Google and an alumnus of the Obama Administration.

One of its portfolio companies is Clubhouse, a voice-based social networking app that exploded in popularity this year and reportedly is valued at $4 billion.

The firm did not respond to a request for further details Monday.