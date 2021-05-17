Boulder-based Moxxie Ventures launches $75M round

BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The firm, which is registered in Boulder and has offices there and in San Francisco, disclosed the round to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and has yet to report receiving any investments.
The current round is $50 million more than what the firm’s initial $25 million round raised upon its debut in 2019, according to previous disclosures.
Moxxie is a seed-stage investor with a wide lens, with portfolio companies spanning consumer products, enterprise and financial-tech software, health care technology and climate change solutions. It is led by Katie Jacobs Stanton, a former executive at Twitter Inc. (Nasdaq: TWTR), Google and an alumnus of the Obama Administration.
One of its portfolio companies is Clubhouse, a voice-based social networking app that exploded in popularity this year and reportedly is valued at $4 billion.
The firm did not respond to a request for further details Monday.
BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million.
Sponsored Content
BizWest presents Mercury 100
Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!
The firm, which is registered in Boulder and has offices there and in San Francisco, disclosed the round to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and has yet to report receiving any investments.
The current round is $50 million more than what the firm’s initial $25 million round raised upon its debut in 2019, according to previous disclosures.
Moxxie is a seed-stage investor with a wide lens, with portfolio companies spanning consumer products, enterprise and financial-tech software, health care technology and climate change solutions. It is led by Katie Jacobs Stanton, a former executive at Twitter Inc. (Nasdaq: TWTR), Google and an alumnus of the Obama Administration.
One of its portfolio companies is Clubhouse, a voice-based social networking app that exploded in popularity this year and reportedly is valued at $4 billion.
The firm did not respond to a request for further details Monday.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.