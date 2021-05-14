Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Sunflower Bank to acquire Texas-based Pioneer Bank

DENVER and AUSTIN — Sunflower Bank is acquiring Pioneer Bank in an all-stock transaction, the banks announced jointly this week.

The after the sale, Sunflower Bank would manage more than $7 billion in total assets with more than $5 billion in loans and deposits. It will have more than 60 locations in Colorado, Kansas, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

The transaction is expected to close in October.

