Solid Power adds BMW, Ford reps to board

LOUISVILLE — On the heels of a $130 million in a Series B funding round led by the BMW Group and Ford Motor Co.(NYSE: F), Solid Power Inc., the Louisville-based developer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, is adding representatives from the two automotive giants to its board of directors.

BMW board member Rainer Feurer was appointed by BMW, while Ford’s manager of electrification subsystems and power supply research Ted Miller by Ford.

“Ford Motor Co. and the BMW Group have been important strategic partners for Solid Power,” Solid Power CEO Doug Campbell said in a prepared statement. “Both Ted and Rainer will bring their exceptional credentials in corporate strategy and power system development to Solid Power.”

