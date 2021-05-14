Funding Friday: JBS issues $500M for meatless acquisition, ColdQuanta raises $20M gap round

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

JBS USA said it would issue $500 million in new bonds due in 2031 to finance its announced acquisition of Vivera B.V. The notes were not priced or given interest rates as of Friday morning.

Vivera is based in the Netherlands and is the third-largest maker of plant-based meat and dairy substitute products in Europe. JBS previously disclosed the acquisition to foreign regulators in April, saying it would pay $408 million for Vivera.

JBS USA is the American arm of Brazilian meat giant JBS S.A., and counts Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (Nasdaq: PPC) as a sister company.

ColdQuanta Inc. raised $20 million in gap financing this week through previous investors. The quantum-technology company is aiming to commercialize its products in the coming months and is engaged with an investment bank to raise a formal Series B that would add likely more than $100 million to the $74 million it has raised in its existence.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC