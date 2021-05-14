Arts in the Park events start May 22

BOULDER — The Arts in the Park event series at Boulder’s Glen Huntington Band Shell is set to kick off on May 22 and will feature more than 80 performances throughout the summer.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Performers include Boulder Arts Outdoors, Boulder Ballet, Boulder Opera, Boulder Symphony, The Catamounts, Dairy Arts Center, eTown, Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, Local Theater Company, Mountain Contemporary Dance Arts, Street Wise Boulder and T2 Dance Company, according to a city news release.

“The response from the arts and cultural community has been overwhelming as they are eager to get back to performing for live audiences again,” Boulder events manager Justin Greenstein said in a prepared statement. “From music to dance, artisan showcases to fashion shows, and theater to family-focused entertainment, Arts in the Park this summer will have something for everybody.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC