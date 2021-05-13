Tech center properties drew wide range of sales prices

LOUISVILLE — Individual properties sold in the recent record-setting Etkin Johnson portfolio sale ranged in price from $40.5 million to $12.6 million.
As BizWest reported in April, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, developers of the Colorado Tech Center in Louisville, sold off its properties in the business park for just under $393 million. The sale was seen as the largest sale by dollar volume in Colorado history.
Starwood Real Estate Investment Trust of Miami, Florida, was the buyer of the 1.67-million-square-foot portfolio.
At the time of the announcement, the sales had not been recorded with Boulder County. That has since changed.
Properties and their sales prices are:
633 CTC Blvd. — $40,531,900
2000 Taylor Ave. — $35,791,200
1900 Taylor Ave. — $31,705,900
1775 Cherry St. — $31,380,400
600 Tech Court — $30,625,000
1795 Dogwood St. — $27,743,900
725 Tech Court — $25,000,000
2035 Taylor Ave. — $24,194,100
1900 Cherry St. — $22,260,700
1480 Arthur Ave. — $21,023,500
1886 Prairie Way — $18,344,600
321 Taylor Ave. — $18,209,400
346 Arthur Ave. — $14,527,200
195 CTC Blvd. — $13,895,900
1960 Cherry St. — $12,591,100
