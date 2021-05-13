New weekly unemployment claims in state drop to 4,395

DENVER — An additional 4,395 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending May 13, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a small drop of 77 from the week prior.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The figure marks the first time that the state had two straight weeks of fewer than 5,000 new claims for benefits since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 616 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, virtually unchanged from the week before.
A total of 192,830 continued claims were filed for some type of state or federally-funded unemployment program in the week of May 1, marking a decrease of 3,777 applicants. The agency attributed that drop-off to claims that did not meet the requirements of the recently installed ID.me identity verification program meant to ward off fraud.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 473,000 Americans filed for unemployment aid, amounting to a drop of 34,000 from the week prior’s adjusted figure.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
DENVER — An additional 4,395 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending May 13, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, a small drop of 77 from the week prior.
The figure marks the first time that the state had two straight weeks of fewer than 5,000 new claims for benefits since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 616 people filed for the reinstated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, virtually unchanged from the week before.
A total of 192,830 continued claims were filed for some type of state or federally-funded unemployment program in the week of May 1, marking a decrease of 3,777 applicants. The agency attributed that drop-off to claims that did not meet the requirements of the recently installed ID.me identity verification program meant to ward off fraud.
Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 473,000 Americans filed for unemployment aid, amounting to a drop of 34,000 from the week prior’s adjusted figure.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.