Home » Industry News » Technology



Electric vehicle coaching on the rise in Colorado

By  — 

Electric vehicle “coaches” are helping educate Colorado motorists on the benefits of EVs and potentially adopt them more quickly, the Colorado Sun reports.

This is on the heels of Gov. Jared Polis announcing that he wants nearly 1 million EVs on the roads in Colorado by 2030.

Electric vehicle “coaches” are helping educate Colorado motorists on the benefits of EVs and potentially adopt them more quickly, the Colorado Sun reports.

This is on the heels of Gov. Jared Polis announcing that he wants nearly 1 million EVs on the roads in Colorado by 2030.


 