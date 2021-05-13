Downtown Greeley’s Currier Inn sells

GREELEY — The longtime owners of the Currier Inn in downtown Greeley have sold the bed and breakfast, but the space is expected to remain lodging.

The inn at 1221 Ninth Ave. was built in 1997 and is roughly 7,300 square feet with 10 guest rooms named after historic Greeley figures. It originally operated as the Sodbuster Inn.

“It has an old, classic charm to it,” said Gage Osthoff, a broker with Realtec Commercial Real Estate Services Inc. who represented the seller in the deal. “But it’s newer construction, so it’s a little more functional as a bed and breakfast” than some older lodges in the area.

Mark Stephen Romero of Milliken’s Steve Romero Investments LLC bought the property from Derek Neville Boulton’s Boulton LLC for $874,500, according to Weld County real estate records.

Boulton “got into [the bed and breakfast business] as kind of a retirement project,” Osthoff said. “… It’s a pretty labor intensive business to be an owner operator, so after seven years they were ready to sell.”

Realtec had marketed the property for several years prior to closing on the deal last week.

In fact, the sellers were at one point under contract to offload the property to a buyer intending to turn the inn into a high-end residential rehabilitation facility, Osthoff said. That deal fell apart in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 dwindled interest from buyers in hospitality properties.

“But as soon as we got into 2021, we got a ton of interest” from buyers more interested in maintaining its hospitality uses, he said.

“In Weld County, a lot of our summer events are being planned and that’s a big time of the year [for the Currier Inn],” Osthoff said, adding that as more people are vaccinated and willing to participate in in-person events, demand for rooms is slowly creeping back up.

“It’s perfect timing,” Osthoff said.

