Coalfire appoints first chief product officer

WESTMINSTER — Coalfire Systems Inc., a Westminster cybersecurity firm, has hired Vineet Seth as the company’s first chief product officer.
“The move supports the company’s expanding focus on solutions that deliver real-time insights and product-enabled approaches to drive efficiency and reduce risk,” according to a Coalfire news release.
Seth most recently served as vice president of product for cyber ratings company BitSight Technologies.
“We’re elevating development of security and compliance automation solutions to the top of our chain of command,” CEO Tom McAndrew said in the release. “Vineet is a visionary leader and force multiplier who can transform the way application development, testing, compliance, and risk management are performed for our clients.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
