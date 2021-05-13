Boulder International Film Festival set for June

BOULDER — The Boulder International Film Festival will run June 24-27, organizers announced in a press release.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

For its 17th annual running, the festival is temporarily being moved to June from its traditional March date. The opening night gala will take Friday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Green, with a screening to follow in the auditorium.

In addition to nightly screenings in the Chautauqua Auditorium, the festival will also feature outdoor films at the Boulder High School soccer field and online virtual cinema screenings. The Boulder High School auditorium and Century Theaters will also host showings.

The full program will be announced, and tickets will go on sale, in early June, according to the news release.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC