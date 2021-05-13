Boulder International Film Festival set for June

BOULDER — The Boulder International Film Festival will run June 24-27, organizers announced in a press release.
For its 17th annual running, the festival is temporarily being moved to June from its traditional March date. The opening night gala will take Friday, June 25, at the Chautauqua Green, with a screening to follow in the auditorium.
In addition to nightly screenings in the Chautauqua Auditorium, the festival will also feature outdoor films at the Boulder High School soccer field and online virtual cinema screenings. The Boulder High School auditorium and Century Theaters will also host showings.
The full program will be announced, and tickets will go on sale, in early June, according to the news release.
