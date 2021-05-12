United Power announces fast charging station in Keenesburg

BRIGHTON — Front Range energy cooperative United Power has opened its second electric vehicle charging station, the co-op announced Tuesday in a news release.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The charging station is located at the Market Street Mart in Keenesburg. It’s a 62.5 kW direct current fast charger that can be used by anyone with a ChargePoint account. The station will provide much-needed charging for rural electric vehicle drivers between Brighton and Fort Morgan, according to the release.
United Power has also invested in educational resources, from a web portal about electric vehicle education to a live webinar for National Drive EV Week. It also opened its first charging station at its Coal Creek office in 2019.
“United Power has made a commitment to providing innovative technologies that are beneficial for members,” said Energy Programs Director Joel Danford in a prepared statement. “This installation not only helps us continue to fulfill that commitment but also keep pace with the emerging trend toward electric vehicles.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BRIGHTON — Front Range energy cooperative United Power has opened its second electric vehicle charging station, the co-op announced Tuesday in a news release.
The charging station is located at the Market Street Mart in Keenesburg. It’s a 62.5 kW direct current fast charger that can be used by anyone with a ChargePoint account. The station will provide much-needed charging for rural electric vehicle drivers between Brighton and Fort Morgan, according to the release.
United Power has also invested in educational resources, from a web portal about electric vehicle education to a live webinar for National Drive EV Week. It also opened its first charging station at its Coal Creek office in 2019.
“United Power has made a commitment to providing innovative technologies that are beneficial for members,” said Energy Programs Director Joel Danford in a prepared statement. “This installation not only helps us continue to fulfill that commitment but also keep pace with the emerging trend toward electric vehicles.”
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.