ColdQuanta raises $20M in bridge financing to larger round

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. said it raised $20 million from existing investors amid ongoing plans to build a far larger Series B round.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
The Boulder company said in a statement that the funds came from Boulder-based Foundry Group, along with Global Frontier Quantum Opportunity Fund, LCP Quantum Partners and Maverick Ventures. All four of those funds previously invested in ColdQuanta’s $32 million Series A round last November.
The funding is earmarked for the company’s ongoing efforts to take its products to market, but it is still engaging with investment bank PJ Solomon for its formal Series B round. That round is expected to bring in well north of $100 million in funding for ColdQuanta.
The latest fundraise has not been disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday afternoon.
ColdQuanta is developing technology to freeze individual atoms to near-absolute zero, a point at which they produce minimal vibration. In this state, those atoms can be used to create sensors with extremely granular accuracy for use in satellite navigation, scientific research and other cutting-edge technological pursuits.
The technology is also applicable to quantum computing, a field of research that replaces the current model of computers that encodes data that take the value of 1 or 0 with a model that would allow data to be stored in more than one state at a time.
Former Zayo Group Holdings Inc. co-founder and CEO Dan Caruso joined the company as board chairman and interim chief in March, and the company has since hired several key executives.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. said it raised $20 million from existing investors amid ongoing plans to build a far larger Series B round.
The Boulder company said in a statement that the funds came from Boulder-based Foundry Group, along with Global Frontier Quantum Opportunity Fund, LCP Quantum Partners and Maverick Ventures. All four of those funds previously invested in ColdQuanta’s $32 million Series A round last November.
The funding is earmarked for the company’s ongoing efforts to take its products to market, but it is still engaging with investment bank PJ Solomon for its formal Series B round. That round is expected to bring in well north of $100 million in funding for ColdQuanta.
The latest fundraise has not been disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of Wednesday afternoon.
ColdQuanta is developing technology to freeze individual atoms to near-absolute zero, a point at which they produce minimal vibration. In this state, those atoms can be used to create sensors with extremely granular accuracy for use in satellite navigation, scientific research and other cutting-edge technological pursuits.
The technology is also applicable to quantum computing, a field of research that replaces the current model of computers that encodes data that take the value of 1 or 0 with a model that would allow data to be stored in more than one state at a time.
Former Zayo Group Holdings Inc. co-founder and CEO Dan Caruso joined the company as board chairman and interim chief in March, and the company has since hired several key…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.