Aims leverages state training grants to benefit area businesses

GREELEY — Aims Community College is leveraging state-funded Colorado First and Existing Industry job training grants to benefit businesses in the area that need to train or retrain workers.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
Aims Center for Workforce Development and Innovation partnered with seven area employers in a program that ends this month. The program has provided training to 338 workers; the training was paid for with nearly $400,000 in CEFI grants that Aims administered. Training included work with electric motors, hydraulics, programmable logic controllers, leadership, product lifecycle and Excel applications.
“We are pleased that for most of these grants, Aims was able to deliver onsite, customized corporate training in areas ranging from soft skills to very technical applications,” Shayna Howell, program director for the Center for Workforce Development and Innovation at Aims, said in a written statement. “We really want companies to reach out to us when they have a workforce training need; we want to partner with them and support job growth in Northern Colorado.”
Aims will develop a new round of training starting in July when the state begins taking applications for funding. For more information on partnering with the Center for Workforce Development and Innovation at Aims for training, visit: www.aims.edu/ced/corporate-training or email workforce@aims.edu.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
GREELEY — Aims Community College is leveraging state-funded Colorado First and Existing Industry job training grants to benefit businesses in the area that need to train or retrain workers.
Aims Center for Workforce Development and Innovation partnered with seven area employers in a program that ends this month. The program has provided training to 338 workers; the training was paid for with nearly $400,000 in CEFI grants that Aims administered. Training included work with electric motors, hydraulics, programmable logic controllers, leadership, product lifecycle and Excel applications.
“We are pleased that for most of these grants, Aims was able to deliver onsite, customized corporate training in areas ranging from soft skills to very technical applications,” Shayna Howell, program director for the Center for Workforce Development and Innovation at Aims, said in a written statement. “We really want companies to reach out to us when they have a workforce training need; we want to partner with them and support job growth in Northern Colorado.”
Aims will develop a new round of training starting in July when the state begins taking applications for funding. For more information on partnering with the Center for Workforce Development and Innovation at Aims for training, visit: www.aims.edu/ced/corporate-training or email workforce@aims.edu.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.