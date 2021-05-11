One-On-One: Interview with Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Mary Ann Mahoney

Each month, BizWest asks a business leader to participate in a question and answer feature to help shed light on a business topic, an industry or add insight to a field of endeavor. This month, Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Mary Ann Mahoney answers our questions. This interview has been lightly edited for length and content.

BizWest: Last summer was a pretty quiet one for Boulder’s hospitality industry. With more and more Coloradans getting vaccinated every day and capacity restrictions expected to be relaxed, what should folks who love to eat, drink and play on Pearl Street and beyond expect this summer?

Mahoney: Although downtown Boulder was quite quiet last year, this summer should be different as you stated. More folks in Colorado vaccinated, more people in the country are getting vaccinated, which will provide more confidence in renewing their spirit by getting out to what is familiar or to discover what may have changed in Boulder. Colorado is one of the most sought out states due to the wide-open spaces, hiking/biking trails, to be outdoors and recharge, and Boulder is prime for these experiences.

BizWest: Outdoor dining and enhanced curbside pickup opportunities in many parts of the city helped keep some of Boulder’s favorite restaurants afloat during the pandemic. Do you expect any similar programs to continue into the summer for visitors who may still not be comfortable eating and drinking indoors?

Mahoney: Yes, the street closures, which allow outdoor dining opportunities, have been extended by the city of Boulder, which is fantastic! These closures have given areas of Boulder a new look and feel for so many folks. If you have not been out to experience this you will feel so comfortable! There is a festive feeling as each restaurant area has its own ingenious design and personality. Each team in the businesses are taking great precautions to have a safe experience for their customers and themselves for inside and outside dining. For those who want to grab a great meal and take it back to their hotel, there are so many marvelous options.

BizWest: The BolderBoulder has cancelled its big race in Boulder this Memorial Day weekend. What are some examples of in-person events or activities that could still draw people to Boulder this summer?

Mahoney: Not having the BolderBoulder in person race this year in Boulder is a big disappointment. There are so many options for people to experience in Boulder this year. More and more events are being added and reimagined so check out the CVB website at bouldercoloradousa.com/events. Here are a few to get you started: Arts in the Park at the Bandshell, Boulder International Film Festival, Boulder Comedy Festival, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Hanuman Festival and Celebration of Immigrant Heritage Month.

BizWest: Last year was a tough one for hotels. Are you seeing a shift in hotels’ fortunes in 2021? When do you expect Boulder to return to its previous position as a hotspot for business travelers attending corporate and academic conferences?

Mahoney: The leisure visitors and friends and families of locals have already started making their plans to visit this summer and fall, which our hotels are so excited about. There is such pent-up demand for people having a true vacation again. This business will help out our hotel operators so much as well and weddings that did not take place people are starting to think of non-traditional days of the week to host their celebrations.

As to business travelers, they will be the next to start planning and booking their travel. We anticipate to feel this impact in the third and fourth quarter of this year.

As to the academic conferences, some of these will be taking place this summer on CU campus, which will filter into hotels too. However these may be smaller and a hybrid model.

There are small meetings booking now for the third, fourth quarter 2021 and into 2022 and 2023. The research experts don’t think these will completely recover until 2023. So, this is the expected timing for an expected recovery for Boulder as well.

BizWest: What are you most looking forward to doing/seeing/eating/drinking/etc. in Boulder this summer that you missed during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Mahoney: Wow, Oh WOW!

I am looking forward to and planning to gather with my work colleagues, my community colleagues and great friends to meet often over a great meal and adult beverages! So many people have had the opportunity to keep their jobs while taking on more and diverse tasks. We all need to celebrate the experience and survival of COVID-19 pandemic. We will not forget what we have learned and many practices are here to stay. Oh, and to shop in person with a good friend will be mixed in to a few of these experiences. Building consumer confidence to get out, group by group, is how I can do my part!