NoCo biz, government group calls on Congress to fund I-25 improvements

The North I-25 Coalition and the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance, groups made up of Northern Colorado business and government leaders, are calling on their Congressional delegation to find more than $660 million in federal funds to pay for improvements along the Interstate 25 corridor between Mead and Fort Collins.

The funding, which the groups propose would come from the American Jobs Plan and President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment Plan, would help get the $1.6 billion I-25 improvement project across the finish line, according to a letter sent last month to U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, and U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Ken Buck and Ed Perlmutter.

“The North I-25 Coalition and the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance stands together asking you to collectively join forces with us to position the North I-25 Corridor among the key nationally strategic transportation corridors for funding from any available funds that could become accessible with the passage of a federal stimulus transportation/infrastructure investment package,” said the letter, signed on behalf of the North I-25 Coalition and the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance by Weld County commissioner Scott James and Information and Real Estate Services LLC government affairs director Barbara Koelzer.

The infrastructure project, long planned by the Colorado Department of Transportation, would provide three travel lanes and a host of other transit and safety improvements along the roughly 30-mile stretch of highway between the northern portion of Fort Collins and the Mead/Berthoud/Johnstown area interchanges to the south.

“The plan presents a real opportunity to address the nation’s crumbling and outdated infrastructure while stimulating job growth and stability,” the groups wrote to the delegation. “An investment in North I-25 will achieve both objectives for our state and region. We stand united in our request to you to join together to put forth North I-25 as a project for ‘earmarked’ dollars from this forthcoming opportunity.”

The North I-25 Coalition and the Fix North I-25 Business Alliance request comes amid the emergence of another potential funding source for the roadway project.

A little more than a month ago, Roadis USA Holding LLC, a Denver-based subsidiary of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada with operations in North America, Brazil, India, Mexico, Spain and Portugal, submitted an unsolicited proposal to CDOT that would allow the firm to operate and manage toll lanes along I-25 in exchange for funding improvements.

Roadis officials said last month that CDOT will not have to provide any additional funding beyond what’s already been allocated by the state, but it’s unclear whether there are any additional financial conditions involved. Nor is it clear whether Roadis’ ability to collect tolls would be limited to a certain number of years.

“For the first time in a while we have a shot at providing some financing for completion of this project,” Roadis USA president Michael Cheroutes said during an April presentation to the North I-25 Coalition.

CDOT has yet to indicate whether it intends to move forward with the Roadis’ proposal. Should it decide to, the project would have to be opened to a competitive bidding process.

