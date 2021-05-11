Interlocken’s Central Park Tower sells for $95M

BROOMFIELD — A pair of investment outfits have traded the Central Park Tower in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park for $95 million.
Sponsored Content
Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses
Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
GV 385 Interlocken Owner LLC, a holding company for Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital Inc., sold the 11-year-old, nearly 300,000-square-foot building at 385 Interlocken Crescent to 385 Interlocken JV LLC, an affiliate of Denver real estate private equity investment firm Ascentris, Broomfield public records show.
The 11-story tower is 89% leased to tenants that include software company OpenText Corp., cybersecurity firm Webroot Inc. and defense technology contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc.
“385 Interlocken complements Ascentris’ current investment strategy of acquiring high-quality, well-located suburban office buildings within specific growth corridors across the United States,” Ascentris vice president James Proffitt said in a news release. “The U.S. [Highway] 36 corridor between Denver and Boulder is quickly becoming both a technology and life science hub for companies seeking access to highly educated employees at a significant occupancy cost discount to other metropolitan areas.”
Ascentris partnered with San Diego-based Cypress Office Properties LLC on the deal.
The new owners plan to renovate the building and add an outdoor amenities area, the release said.
“We are pleased to be acquiring another best-in-class office property with Ascentris,” Cypress principal Mark Wayne said in the release. “We have been tracking 385 Interlocken for the last two years due to its high-quality construction, exceptional glass lines, span free floor plates and proximity to the growing housing base of Denver and the U.S. 36 corridor. We are also excited to bring a true California outdoor experience to the tenants of this high-quality property.”
GEM Realty bought Central Park Tower in 2016 from Franklin Street Properties Corp. for $83.5 million. At that time, the property was 86% leased, according to CBRE Group Inc.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BROOMFIELD — A pair of investment outfits have traded the Central Park Tower in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park for $95 million.
GV 385 Interlocken Owner LLC, a holding company for Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital Inc., sold the 11-year-old, nearly 300,000-square-foot building at 385 Interlocken Crescent to 385 Interlocken JV LLC, an affiliate of Denver real estate private equity investment firm Ascentris, Broomfield public records show.
The 11-story tower is 89% leased to tenants that include software company OpenText Corp., cybersecurity firm Webroot Inc. and defense technology contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc.
“385 Interlocken complements Ascentris’ current investment strategy of acquiring high-quality, well-located suburban office buildings within specific growth corridors across the United States,” Ascentris vice president James Proffitt said in a news release. “The U.S. [Highway] 36 corridor between Denver and Boulder is quickly becoming both a technology and life science hub for companies seeking access to highly educated employees at a significant occupancy cost discount to other metropolitan areas.”
Ascentris partnered with San Diego-based Cypress Office Properties LLC on the deal.
The new owners plan to renovate the building and add an outdoor amenities area, the release said.
“We are pleased to be acquiring another best-in-class office property with Ascentris,” Cypress principal Mark Wayne said in the release. “We have been tracking 385 Interlocken for the last two years due to its high-quality construction, exceptional glass lines, span free floor plates and proximity to the growing housing base of Denver and the U.S. 36 corridor. We are also excited to bring a true California outdoor experience…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.