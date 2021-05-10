Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction



Property values up across Colorado

 

Rising home appraisal values across Colorado could prompt more homeowners than usual to appeal their property values with their county assessors, Colorado Public Radio reports.

Property values in Boulder County increased by a median 11%.

