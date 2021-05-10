Food delivery by robot wins health-care innovation challenge

LONGMONT — A student-designed autonomous robot to deliver meals to hospital rooms won the Hospital Room of the Future challenge in the St. Vrain Valley School District Friday last week.

Sponsored Content Trusted by Leading Colorado Businesses

Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%! Read More

Four groups of students pitched their best ideas after a year of researching and designing potential innovations for hospital operations. The students pitched their ideas to innovation and patient experience experts from UCHealth on Friday.

Team C.U.T.E., composed of Jocelyn Gunn from Niwot High School, Alex Miller and Ryan Velarde from Erie High School, and Mia Novick from Longmont High School, devised the idea for the food-serving robot.

“This project was an opportunity to see a different side of health care that I’ve never really seen before. I’ve always been super passionate about biology and medicine, but I’ve never really considered the technical aspect that goes into behind the scenes,” Gunn said in a press release after the contest. “It was really interesting to see those two fields coming together and what that means for the health-care field.”

Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s chief innovation officer and professor and chair of emergency medicine at the CU School of Medicine, was one of the six experts on the panel.

“Over the past year, St. Vrain Valley students studied the challenges faced by health care today and explored ways to create new solutions by approaching a challenge using the scientific process, creativity, being innovative and fearlessly approaching a problem in a new way,” Zane said. “Through this unique partnership, UCHealth offered students — our future innovators, scientists, researchers, clinicians and patient experience leaders — a chance to learn from our experts. We encouraged outside the box thinking, and we were very impressed today with their efforts.”

Other team projects involved designing an intensive-care room aimed at promoting comfort and healing, a pair of glasses and an app to help staff prioritize patient needs, and a watch to monitor cardiac-arrest patients as they recover at home.

The challenge was part of a partnership between the Innovation Center of St. Vrain Valley Schools and UCHealth.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC