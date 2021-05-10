Arryved hires CEO as founder takes new role

BOULDER — Arryved Inc., a point-of-sale service catered toward breweries, has hired Loren Bendele as its new CEO.
Bendele takes over the top executive position from Arryved founder David Norman, who is transitioning to a role as chief product officer and board chairman.
Most recently, Bendele founded Gell Inc., a web discussion platform. He has also served as CEO of e-commerce platform Savings.com.
“Our growth over the past year has been fueled by innovation and a focus on helping our merchant partners navigate the changing landscape of the pandemic. Looking ahead to the future, this move ensures I’m free to focus on our customers, our product and the continuous innovation that helps our merchants better serve their customers,” Norman said in a prepared statement.
