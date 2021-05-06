Private equity firm buys Longmont’s Haystack Mountain Creamery

LONGMONT — Haystack Mountain Creamery has been acquired by a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in turning around struggling organizations.

Stage Fund Inc. will help the cheese maker “focus on continuing to serve the local markets while expanding [its] reach nationally so that more consumers can experience this exceptional product,” Stage operating partner Lauren Clough said in a news release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“The opportunity to join Stage is outstanding,” Chuck Hellmer, Haystack president, said in a prepared statement. “With our diverse and unique offerings of goat and cow’s milk cheeses, Stage will bring a new element in growing our brand and presence within local and regional markets.”

Founded in 1989, Haystack Mountain has won a slew of awards, including Best American Cheese Award in 2017 and 2018 from the Guild of Fine Foods.

“We could not be more delighted to bring Haystack into our portfolio,” Stage general partner Krista Morgan said in a prepared statement. “Supply chain issues during COVID-19 took a toll across the country but Haystack is well-equipped for a new season of growth and expansion.”

