Numerica to buy industrial building this fall

FORT COLLINS — Numerica Corp., an air, missile and space defense company based in Fort Collins, will buy and renovate an industrial property at 4450 Denrose Court in Fort Collins.
The renovated facility will include 9,000 square feet of office space and 24,000 square feet of high-bay lab and manufacturing space, according to a company press release.
In a statement, the company said the space will support the continued development of Numerica’s optical space surveillance sensors and short-range air defense radar systems.
The property sale is expected to close Sept. 1. Steve Shroyer of Shroyer Resources is the owner’s representative. Vaught Frye Larson Aronson Architects is working on the design to retrofit the existing 32,870-square-foot facility, currently The Edge Sports Center. Construction will begin immediately after closing with a projected move-in date of February 2022.
“With this new facility, we are excited to lean into the opportunities we have in front of us. Expanding our capacity to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art sensors for mission-critical applications is a very important part of our business,” said Jeff Poore, president of Numerica. “With our headquarters in Fort Collins, it was a natural fit to search for space nearby that was large enough to accommodate an expanded sensor research and development lab, but also space to increase our sensor manufacturing operations. We are excited for this evolution in our business and to be able to make continued investment in a location where we already have an office.”
Numerica will maintain its current headquarters office at 5042 Technology Parkway, Suite 100, in Fort Collins as well as its satellite office in Colorado Springs.
