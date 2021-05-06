House plant store locates on Pearl Street

BOULDER — Terracotta, a botanically-inspired home goods boutique with a focus on houseplants, will host a re-opening event on May 15 in its new space at 2004 Pearl St. in Boulder.
The event will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.
Terracotta will continue to sell more than 250 varieties of tropical plants as well as expand its line of products to include naturally inspired home goods, pottery, and body care products. The company will donate 1% of sales to Cool Earth, a nonprofit that works to halt deforestation of rainforests.
In a written statement, the company said Terracotta got its start last year and established a pop-up store at 1739 Pearl St. in December. The company is now ready for a permanent location.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
BOULDER — Terracotta, a botanically-inspired home goods boutique with a focus on houseplants, will host a re-opening event on May 15 in its new space at 2004 Pearl St. in Boulder.
The event will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. that day.
Terracotta will continue to sell more than 250 varieties of tropical plants as well as expand its line of products to include naturally inspired home goods, pottery, and body care products. The company will donate 1% of sales to Cool Earth, a nonprofit that works to halt deforestation of rainforests.
In a written statement, the company said Terracotta got its start last year and established a pop-up store at 1739 Pearl St. in December. The company is now ready for a permanent location.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.