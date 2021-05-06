DMC Global prices stock offering at $45 per share

BROOMFIELD — Oilfield services provider DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) announced this week its intent to issue 2.5 million shares in a public offering and has since followed up with a news release announcing that those shares will be priced at $45 each.

The company expects to raise about $112.5 million from the offering, which is set to close on Friday.

DMC Global’s stock opened trading Thursday at $53.47.

