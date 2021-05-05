Longs Peak, Wyoming Boy Scout councils merge

GREELEY — The Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, with headquarters in Greeley, has merged with the Greater Wyoming Council, creating one scout council for Northern Colorado, Wyoming and western Nebraska.

John L. Coleman Jr., scout executive with the Longs Peak Council, will assume the role of CEO for the new council, which will be named at least temporarily as the Greater Wyoming-Longs Peak Council.

“Our priority is to provide the best scouting program possible for youth across Northern Colorado, Wyoming, and western Nebraska, and we can better accomplish this by combining our resources and efforts,” Coleman said in a written statement.

Representatives of the two councils had been talking since December about prospects for making the delivery of local scouting programs more efficient and sustainable.

“This model will provide enhanced opportunities for youth in our programs, more resources to welcome and support additional youth members and adult leaders, and far more opportunity to be innovative in making scouting strong and accessible throughout our combined service area,” said Steve Olsen, volunteer president of the Longs Peak Council.

Existing service centers and properties will continue to operate. The Greater Wyoming Council was headquartered in Casper. Websites for the two councils also will remain available until a new combined website is created. Existing websites are www.wyoscouts.org and www.longspeakbsa.org.

“We are eager to build on the exciting work each council has done in our communities for years, including providing a combined 35,743 hours of service last year alone,” said Ed Morrow, volunteer president of the Greater Wyoming Council. “By working together and streamlining resources, we will help ensure that scouting is well positioned to serve local youth and communities for years to come.”

