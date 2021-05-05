Fort Collins may attempt to add hoops to NISP water project

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins City Council may adopt new regulations in order to give the community greater say in the Northern Integrated Supply Project that would affect water flow in the Poudre River through the city.

NISP is a water diversion and reservoir project that is being developed by the Northern Water Conservancy District on behalf of multiple municipalities and water districts. It would create two large reservoirs, including one that would displace U.S. Highway 287 north of Fort Collins. Northern Water expects the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to issue the final permit on the project this year.

The Coloradoan reported that the council will consider creating a 1041 permitting process, which would add additional steps to Northern Water’s plans.