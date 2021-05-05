Chernoff buys Longmont office space

LONGMONT — Chernoff Boulder Properties LLC has purchased the 17,500-square-foot office building at 2204 18th Ave. in Longmont for $1.99 million from JWP LLC.
The building is occupied by Re/Max Traditions, but the brokerage plans to downsize, according to a news release from Dean Callan & Co., which represented Chernoff.
Keith Kanemoto of RE/MAX Traditions commercial division represented the seller.
Chernoff plans to turn the space into a shared office co-op branded as Longmont Commons. The property will have multiple single offices for lease with shared conference rooms, kitchens, restrooms, showers, and other amenities, the release said.
