Greeley Stampede names four to Hall of Fame

GREELEY — The Greeley Stampede will induct four individuals into the Stampede Hall of Fame on May 21.

Inductees this year, as described by the Stampede, are:

∙ Earl Anderson: Influential within the sport of rodeo, he was the Stampede’s rodeo stock contractor from 1931-1958.

∙ Nyla Bristow: A former Miss Independence Stampede Queen, Bristow has been a Wrangler volunteer for more than 40 years. She is a former Miss Rodeo America board member and longtime member of the Miss Rodeo Colorado Board.

∙ Harold Evans: A community supporter and a former Greeley Stampede Committee member who was instrumental in the construction of the west arena grandstands project.

∙ Dick Lookhart: A founding member of the Wrangler volunteer organization and a former Greeley Stampede Committee member who was known for spending endless hours supporting the event.

“It was great to review so many nomination forms and learn more about the history of the event. There were so many deserving nominees, that it was a difficult decision to narrow down the finalists,” Justin Watada, Stampede general manager, said in a press release. “After a lot of discussion, the review committee felt these four would be the perfect class for this year’s Hall of Fame. They all had a huge impact on the event and have been instrumental in putting Greeley on the map as one of the top rodeos in the country.”

The Stampede will be host a banquet May 21 at Zoe’s Café starting at 6 p.m. to recognize the inductees. Individual tickets for the event are $25 or a table of eight for $160; tickets are available at the Stampede ticket office or may be purchased by telephone at 970-356-7787.

Additional recognition will take place during the 2021 Greeley Stampede including display cases for each inductee with information and artifacts about their contributions to the Stampede.

