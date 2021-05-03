Maxar stock tumbles in after-hours trading on earnings miss

WESTMINSTER — Satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) saw its stock price shed about 10% in early after-hours trading Monday afternoon as a result of the company’s failure to meet Wall Street expectations for its first quarter earnings.
The company posted a net loss of $84 million, $28 million of which was attributable to the January failure of a Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SIRI) satellite.
“Without this charge, we performed in-line with our expectations for the quarter,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a statement accompanying Maxar’s earnings report.
The net loss was $1.30 per share, significantly higher than Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.
Sales totalled $392 million for the quarter, up from $381 million in the same period last year but more than $44 million less than Wall Street projections.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
WESTMINSTER — Satellite maker Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) saw its stock price shed about 10% in early after-hours trading Monday afternoon as a result of the company’s failure to meet Wall Street expectations for its first quarter earnings.
The company posted a net loss of $84 million, $28 million of which was attributable to the January failure of a Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SIRI) satellite.
“Without this charge, we performed in-line with our expectations for the quarter,” Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky said in a statement accompanying Maxar’s earnings report.
The net loss was $1.30 per share, significantly higher than Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06.
Sales totalled $392 million for the quarter, up from $381 million in the same period last year but more than $44 million less than Wall Street projections.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.