Health Care Heroes nomination deadline extended

The deadline for nominating health care workers for BizWest’s Health Care Heroes program has been extended until Friday, May 7.

The program, which BizWest revived this year because of the work of health-care organizations and individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeks to honor those who have made special contributions during the past year.

BizWest’s predecessor publications — the Boulder County Business Report and the Northern Colorado Business Report — previously conducted Health Care Heroes events, but the program has been dormant for many years.

“We felt that the work performed by these people and organizations during the pandemic should not go unrecognized,” said BizWest publisher Jeff Nuttall. “This is the perfect time to revive a program that celebrates those who go above and beyond to support the health care needs of our communities.”

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, with winners featured in a virtual Health Care Heroes event June 24.

As part of the revival, and with input from the industry, BizWest has revised its traditional categories for the awards program.

Community Service — Honors an individual or organization — from within or outside of health care — for leadership focusing on a particular health care issue or need. Nominations will be evaluated on criteria including impact on health care within the community and how they fulfilled a need that might otherwise not have been met.

COVID-19 Health Care Ally Award — Honors an individual outside of traditional health care who excelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, including firefighters, members of law enforcement, and representatives of civic and nonprofit organizations. Nominations must include specific information on how the individual went beyond his or her normal duties to support health care workers and the overall community.

COVID-19 Frontline Health Care Worker — Honors an individual who displayed excellence, dedication and perseverance in responding to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, including physicians, EMTs, paramedics, Emergency Department personnel and others. Nominations must include specific information on how the individual performed during the pandemic, going above and beyond typical duties and responsibilities.

COVID-19 Front-Line Nurse — Honors a nurse who displayed excellence, dedication and perseverance in responding to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations must include specific information on how the individual performed during the pandemic, going above and beyond typical duties and responsibilities.

COVID-19 Support Worker — Includes non-physician and non-nurse members of the multidisciplinary team, such as physician assistants, CNAs, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, medical imaging, researchers, technicians, etc. Nominations must include specific information on how the individual performed during the pandemic, going above and beyond typical duties and responsibilities.

Distinguished Service — Honors a health-care administrator who has displayed leadership excellence within his or her organization during COVID-19. Nominations must include specific information on leadership provided during the pandemic, ensuring the safety of workers, quality care for patients and vaccinations for the community.

Health Care Innovator/Researcher — Honors an individual or organization for an innovation in medical technology or research. Priority will be given to breakthroughs that contributed to testing, treatment, safety equipment or vaccines for COVID-19.

Mental Health Care Provider of the Year — Recognizes a mental health care provider who has positively impacted his or her organization and/or patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations must include specific information on how the individual performed during the pandemic, going above and beyond typical duties and responsibilities.

Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living Facility of the Year — Recognizes the top skilled nursing and assisted living facility or group in the region. Nominations will be evaluated based on response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it prioritized patients’ physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Volunteer Award — Recognizes a non-paid volunteer for service in a health-care organization. Nominations will be evaluated on criteria including length of service, impact on the organization and how he or she fulfilled a need that might otherwise not have been met.

Nominations can be made here.