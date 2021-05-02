CSU to train drone operators in hot new employment sector

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University will offer a two-week drone training program to help support movement of workers into what might become a hot new area of employment.
In 2015, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International predicted the drone industry will create more than 100,000 jobs by 2025 and will have an economic impact of $82 billion. Drones are seeing increased usage in agriculture, construction management, search and rescue, forestry, real estate, fire and emergency services, entertainment and photography.
CSU’s class will begin May 8 and will help students pass the Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge Test (commonly known as the Part 107 exam) to obtain their drone license.
The course is taught by the founder and director of the CSU Drone Center, Christopher Robertson, as well as other instructors with real-world UAS mission experience. Each section of the course features:
- An online class format
- Flight safety
- FAA rules and guidelines
- Drone technology and parts basics
- The “rules of the sky”
- Hands-on flight experience
- Limited class sizes
- Six structured, live review sessions with the instructors
- Practice questions from the actual exam
The CSU Online program has a nearly 100% pass rate on the FAA Part 107 Exam for students who have completed it, CSU said in its announcement of the class. No experience is necessary to get started. The course costs $199 and registration closes on Friday, May 7 for the first summer session. For more information and to register, visit https://www.online.colostate.edu/courses/EDLL/EDLL2400.dot.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University will offer a two-week drone training program to help support movement of workers into what might become a hot new area of employment.
In 2015, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International predicted the drone industry will create more than 100,000 jobs by 2025 and will have an economic impact of $82 billion. Drones are seeing increased usage in agriculture, construction management, search and rescue, forestry, real estate, fire and emergency services, entertainment and photography.
CSU’s class will begin May 8 and will help students pass the Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge Test (commonly known as the Part 107 exam) to obtain their drone license.
The course is taught by the founder and director of the CSU Drone Center, Christopher Robertson, as well as other instructors with real-world UAS mission experience. Each section of the course features:
- An online class format
- Flight safety
- FAA rules and guidelines
- Drone technology and parts basics
- The “rules of the sky”
- Hands-on flight experience
- Limited class sizes
- Six structured, live review sessions with the instructors
- Practice questions from the actual exam
The CSU Online program has a nearly 100% pass rate on the FAA Part 107 Exam for students who have completed it, CSU said in its announcement of the class. No experience is necessary to get started. The course costs $199 and registration closes on Friday, May 7 for the first summer session. For more information and to register, visit https://www.online.colostate.edu/courses/EDLL/EDLL2400.dot.
© 2021 BizWest Media LLC
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$8/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$300 for one year!
1 Year subscription, billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!
Your promotional subscription will automatically renew at the full rate on the date of your subscription maturity. Reminder notices will be emailed before each auto-renewing payment to the email address on file. You may cancel at any time by calling (970) 232-3143 or emailing bdennis@bizwest.com. Your BizWest subscription also includes a complimentary subscription to the BizWest email newsletter, and you may easily unsubscribe from this at any time by emailing bdennis@bizwest.com.