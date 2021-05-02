CSU to train drone operators in hot new employment sector

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University will offer a two-week drone training program to help support movement of workers into what might become a hot new area of employment.

In 2015, the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International predicted the drone industry will create more than 100,000 jobs by 2025 and will have an economic impact of $82 billion. Drones are seeing increased usage in agriculture, construction management, search and rescue, forestry, real estate, fire and emergency services, entertainment and photography.

CSU’s class will begin May 8 and will help students pass the Federal Aviation Administration Remote Pilot Aeronautical Knowledge Test (commonly known as the Part 107 exam) to obtain their drone license.

The course is taught by the founder and director of the CSU Drone Center, Christopher Robertson, as well as other instructors with real-world UAS mission experience. Each section of the course features:

An online class format

Flight safety

FAA rules and guidelines

Drone technology and parts basics

The “rules of the sky”

Hands-on flight experience

Limited class sizes

Six structured, live review sessions with the instructors

Practice questions from the actual exam

The CSU Online program has a nearly 100% pass rate on the FAA Part 107 Exam for students who have completed it, CSU said in its announcement of the class. No experience is necessary to get started. The course costs $199 and registration closes on Friday, May 7 for the first summer session. For more information and to register, visit https://www.online.colostate.edu/courses/EDLL/EDLL2400.dot.

