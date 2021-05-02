Builders step up efforts to collect diapers for babies

DENVER — HomeAid Colorado, the Colorado chapter of HomeAid America, will collect diapers for babies now through May 15. The diaper drive is part of the annual “Builders for Babies Diaper Drive.”

It costs a family about $1,000 per year to buy a supply of average-priced diapers for one child, according to information provided by HomeAid. For someone who works a full-time minimum-wage job, making just over $15,000 a year, $1,000 is a huge expense.

“The past four years we’ve averaged collecting over a million diapers each year. In 2021, our goal is to up the ante and secure 1.5 million diapers,” Cindy Bell, executive director of HomeAid Colorado, said in a press release. “While this is a lofty goal, it’s important for our community to rally together and provide the next generation of Coloradans with basic living necessities.”

Donations can be made through the program’s customized landing page. Donors can purchase directly through the website and pick among package options of various sizes and quantities including as many as 10,500 diapers on a full pallet.

HomeAid will collect diapers until May 15 and plans to distribute them on June 25 to more than 30 service providers across Colorado, from Fort Collins to Telluride.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC